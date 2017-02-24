Bingham Leads GR Catholic in 70-65 Win

Posted 11:56 PM, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:37AM, February 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Catholic boy's basketball team hosted Covenant Christian on Friday for their senior night. Junior, Marcus Bingham Jr. led the Cougars with 29 points in their 70-65 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment