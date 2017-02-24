Bingham Leads GR Catholic in 70-65 Win

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Catholic boy's basketball team hosted Covenant Christian on Friday for their senior night. Junior, Marcus Bingham Jr. led the Cougars with 29 points in their 70-65 win.
