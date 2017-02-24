Bloomingdale edges out Martin in OT

Posted 11:48 PM, February 24, 2017, by

MARTIN, Mich.--- Martin hosted Bloomingdale with the SAC Central conference championship on the line. The game came down to overtime, but Bloomingdale pulled out the 61-56 victory to claim the conference crown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment