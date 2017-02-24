Carson City wrestling falls by a point to 3-time defending state champ

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich — The Carson City wrestling team lost to 3-time defending state champion New Lothrop 32-31 Friday in a division state quarterfinal at Central Michigan University.

The Eagles had a 7 point lead with 2 matches left but New Lothrop won both including the final by technical fall to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

