Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Comedian Owen Benjamin has made the late night talk show rounds, appearing on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Chelsea Lately, but we know he's most excited for his shows in West Michigan.

He stops by FOX 17 to preview his appearances at Dr. Grins Comedy Club this weekend, February 23 through the 25.