Chippendales in Grand Rapids: Meet the men behind the bow ties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you love dancing, live music, and abs, Chippendales 2017 is promising West Michigan the best night ever.

They've been entertaining people around the world for more than three decades. Friday night, the Chippendales will transform 20 Monroe Live into a piece of Las Vegas. The world-famous dancers known for their good looks and chiseled physiques will sing, dance and offer plenty of personal interaction with the audience.

"I want to compare it to a circus, only for the fact that there are so many different performances," said Chippendale Performer Jeffery Garrollivo. "If people come to the show thinking it's only going to be a strip show, they're going to be blown out of their minds."

The Chippendales always make themselves available for pictures with fans after the show. No surprise that you have to be at least 18 years old to get in. And although the crowd is largely women, show promoters say everyone is welcome.

"I always say 'the smart man brings his woman to these shows,'" said Chippendale performer, Jeffrey Garrollivo.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the Chippendales 2017: 'Best. Night. Ever.' Tour. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online or bought on site at the ticket window.