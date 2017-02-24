DIY outdoor furniture to “wow” your neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Does the Spring-like weather want you to get a jump-start on outdoor projects? Here's a few ideas that can help make your patio sparkle this year with your very own homemade furniture.

Cinder Block Bench

It's as simple as it sounds! All you need is six cinder blocks on each end, painted any color you wish. Then insert four pieces of 4x4x10 foot lumber in between the holes of the cinder blocks, glue together the cinder blocks with concrete adhesive, and add some cushions.

Wire Basket Lights

Here's something even more simple to give your porch a fantasy feel. Just wire two plant baskets together and wrap them with white Christmas lights.

Tire Chair

Drive visitors crazy with this upcycled project! All you need is an old or new tire, two pieces of MDF board (cut in circles), screwdriver, hot clue gun, and some rope. Start at the top, and work the rope in an outward swirl, laying down glue as you go.