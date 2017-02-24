Enhanced severe weather threat today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We've already seen several rounds of thunderstorms this morning, and we've got more on the way later on. Severe weather is more likely this afternoon as we're looking at the main disturbance moving into our area from the southwest.

A low pressure center off to our southwest will push into our area by this afternoon. As the associated warm front moves in, expect temperatures south of Grand Rapids to soar near 70 degrees in some locations. As a result of this disturbance and the major temperature swing, we're expecting an "enhanced" likelihood of severe weather this afternoon.

Several of the "enhanced" locales included by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center include Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Three Rivers, Coldwater, and all other locations highlighted in orange.

The National Weather Service breaks down these products and highlights the "Enhanced" category as more numerous severe storms are possible and even an isolated tornado.

Expect thunderstorms to develop shortly after 3 PM this afternoon. Better opportunities for severe weather are to the south and east of Grand Rapids, as that's where the center of the low tracks, as well as the warmer air will be this afternoon.

Based on what it looks like this morning, thunderstorms will be expected for most. I would expect a line of thunderstorms to develop later on this afternoon. This will provide gusty straightline winds that could exceed 60 mph. Small hail will also be possible this afternoon, especially based on what we encountered this morning. There is a very small possibility for a tornado, but I think the better opportunity will be on the eastern side of the state. For the latest updates, watches, and warnings, FOX 17 Weather App.