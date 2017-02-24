Fundraiser planned Saturday to raise money for Abbie Kopf

Posted 11:16 AM, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17AM, February 24, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A slew of vendors are coming together Saturday for a fundraiser for the youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage, Abbie Kopf.

More than 30 vendors are set to participate in the event at the Fetzer Center on Western Michigan University’s campus.

The event goes from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A silent auction will also take place with 100 percent of proceeds going towards Kopf, according to an event page.

