HOLLAND, Mich.--- Holland Christian alumni including Kirk Cousins flocked to the Civic Center before next Tuesday's final game. The Maroons hosted Calvin Christian, and the game needed double over time before the Squires pulled out the 66-63 victory.
Holland Christian hosts penultimate game at Holland Civic Center
