Hundreds of thousands of toddler swings recalled after dozens of children suffer injuries

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced new recalls impacting millions of items that range from baby toys and swings, to chainsaws and knife sets.

Below is the information on this latest batch of recalls.

Little Tikes™ 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure Pink toddler swings — The plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard. About 540,000 units are impacted. The firm has received about 140 reports of the swing breaking, including 39 injuries to children. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact Little Tikes for a refund in the form of a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product. Click here for additional information on this recall.

Little Live Pets Lil Frog and Lil Frog Lily Pad toys — When the button batteries are removed from the toy frogs, the battery’s cap can become a projectile and the battery’s chemicals can leak. About 427,000 are impacted in the recall. The firm has received 17 reports of the battery’s cap becoming a projectile or battery chemicals leaking, including two injuries. Free replacements are available. Click here for more information on this recall.

Contemporary Cutlery knives — The blade on Contemporary Cutlery knives can break during use. About 2 million units are impacted. There have been more than 3,000 incidents reported, including more than two dozen injuries. Replacement products are available. Click here for model numbers and additional information on this recall.

Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC) and Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP) — The power cord plug can overheat, posing a fire hazard to consumers. About 94,000 are being added to an existing recall, due to additional reports of incidents. Free replacement cords are available. Click here for more information on this recall.

STIHL gas-powered chain saws — The fuel line can leak, posing fire and burn hazards. About 100,000 units are impacted. Stihl has received 117 reports of pinched or leaking fuel lines. Free inspections and repairs are available. Click here for more information on this recall.