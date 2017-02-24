Keith Guy gets win 300

Posted 11:56 PM, February 24, 2017, by

JENISON, Mich.--- Keith Guy entered the night sitting on 299 career wins and the Big Reds entered the night having won their last 43 conference games. Guy got 300 and Muskegon extended the streak to 44 as the Big Reds defeated Jenison 71-59.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s