JENISON, Mich.--- Keith Guy entered the night sitting on 299 career wins and the Big Reds entered the night having won their last 43 conference games. Guy got 300 and Muskegon extended the streak to 44 as the Big Reds defeated Jenison 71-59.
Keith Guy gets win 300
-
Keith Guy picks up 100th win as coach at Muskegon
-
Muskegon moves to 6-0 in OK Black
-
Jenison and Muskegon to play for 1st place in OK Black
-
Regional Titles on the Line in High School Football
-
Panthers win OK Red showdown with the Buccaneers
-
-
Keith’s OT power-play goal lifts Blackhawks past Red Wings
-
Lowell rallies to defeat FH Northern 64-60
-
Muskegon wins at Rockford for season opening win
-
Big Reds remain undefeated, beat Kenowa Hills 63-24
-
Jenison Siblings Roll a 300
-
-
Godwin Heights sweeps Kelloggsville 86-71
-
Wayland gets 13th win of season, beats Jenison 63-46
-
Jordan Walker leads Sailors to win over Jenison