Kzoo police looking for suspect after woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Police are asking for help after a woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Dutton Street in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a male suspect ran up to the 22-year-old woman and pointed a gun at her. The suspect allegedly stole her wallet and demanded her to get on the ground before running off down S. Rose Street.

Authorities say the suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6’1” with an athletic build. He was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, black tennis shoes with white trim and a blue medical style mask covering his face.

If you have any information call police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.