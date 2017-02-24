Meet the man behind the Rusty Warriors Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., -- Sean Bain has found a way to have fun and pay it forward at the same time. He established the Rusty Warriors Foundation in 2012, organizing and hosting social events to raise money for various charities across West Michigan.

"At first, my goal was just to get people together, under the concept that we'd be doing good for our local area, our community," Bain told FOX 17 News. "It kind of morphed into, from one event, to, we do eight events a year."

Bain explains that the non-profit holds chili cook-offs, softball tournaments and even an adult prom each year. He estimates that roughly $5,000 is raised each year and donated to groups like Kenya Matters, We Do Care, Freedom Service Dogs and Healthcare for Homeless Vets, just to name a few.

"It's just all about bringing the people together...having fun while doing it, and raising money for people who really need it," he said.

Bain enjoys doing good "behind the scenes." The groups who benefit from the fundraisers often have no idea who he is.

"We'll mail them a check and sometimes we'll get a letter back. A lot of times, they have no idea that we're even doing anything for them," he revealed. "Watching people interact, meet new friends and just have a good time and making sure the money goes to a good cause, that's rewarding enough for me."

Bain hopes to continue adding events each year as his non-profit grows.

To learn more about The Rusty Warriors Foundation, click here.

Upcoming events for RWF:

• Let the Good Times Roll; 5th Annual Adult Prom

o https://www.facebook.com/events/965626793581837/

• 3rd Annual Golf Outing

o https://www.facebook.com/events/252982701812614/

• Spring Slugger Bash (New this year)

o Date, Location and details to come soon

• State Games Of America; CoEd Softball Tournament

o https://www.facebook.com/events/969007113245138/

• 8th Annual RWF August CoEd Softball Tournament

o Date, Location and details to come soon

• 7th Annual Rusty Warriors Chili Cook Off

o https://www.facebook.com/events/748371138657128/

Bain is the FOX 17 February Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

