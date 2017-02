Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Peter! Peter is a 7-year-old Beagle looking for a nice quiet family to spend the rest of his life with. He's not one for playing fetch or running around, but he'll love to snuggle up with you on the couch during your favorite TV show. He'd do best in a less energetic home or one with older children.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.