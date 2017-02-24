× Snow is back for West Michigan

West Michigan – Much colder air will push into the area overnight and into the weekend. That will bring snow showers back to much of the state with some accumulations likely.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which goes into effect from 3 AM to 8 PM. The advisory includes Mason, Lake, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.

Occasional snow showers will develop later tonight and continue through parts of Saturday. Winds will be west-northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, and visibility down to less than one mile at times.

Snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected in the advisory area with lesser amounts inland.