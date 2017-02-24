South Haven Boys Win Second Straight Wolverine North Division Title

PLAINWELL, Mich. -- The South Haven boy's basketball team was on the road Friday at Plainwell with a chance to win their second straight Wolverine North Division Title outright. Plainwell kept it close, but South Haven would win 48-44.

