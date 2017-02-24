Stepfather charged with murder in death of 14-month-old girl

Posted 12:53 PM, February 24, 2017, by , Updated at 03:21PM, February 24, 2017

mugshot-brown%2c-wayneBIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 14-month-old stepdaughter.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Wayne Arthur-Scott Brown is also charged with first-degree child abuse.

Officials say the child was hospitalized Feb. 14 with apparent head injuries after officials were called on a suspected child abuse claim in Big Prairie Township. The girl died Tuesday in an intensive care unit.

Brown was arrested Thursday and arraigned on Friday. He is being held without bond.

The child’s name was not released.

