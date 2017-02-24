Stepfather charged with murder in death of 14-month-old girl

BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been charged with murder in the death of his 14-month-old stepdaughter.
The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Wayne Arthur-Scott Brown is also charged with first-degree child abuse.
Officials say the child was hospitalized Feb. 14 with apparent head injuries after officials were called on a suspected child abuse claim in Big Prairie Township. The girl died Tuesday in an intensive care unit.
Brown was arrested Thursday and arraigned on Friday. He is being held without bond.
The child’s name was not released.
4 comments
Little Mary
Michigan really needs to reinstate the death penalty.
No PC For Me
Or an old fashion bounty on child abusers/molesters
