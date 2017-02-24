The Sound of Music, Star Wars, and poolside fun in Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you're itching to get outside, or if you're looking for some indoor entertainment, there's always something fun happening in West Michigan. Here's just a few of the dozens of events for the whole family to get out and about in Todd's Weekend Adventures.

The Sound of Music

Grand Rapids is alive with The Sound of Music. The award-winning musical follows the story of Maria building her relationship with the very large VonTrapp family through the power of music. Listen to all your favorite classics like "My Favorite Things" and "Do-Re-Mi" live on stage at the DeVos Performance Hall now through Sunday. Tickets start at $37, show details can be found at broadwaygrandrapids.com.

Star Wars Night

The force is going to be with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday for Star Wars Night! Gather up the family and meet all your favorite Star Wars Characters like Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and so many more.

Make sure you bring your skates, the rink will be open after the game for fans to skate with the Star Wars crew. Tickets can be purchased at griffinshockey.com.

Kid's Night

Looking for a way to get the kids up and moving? Drop them off at MVP for Kid's Night Out! Kids three and older can run around and get involved in exciting activities like swimming and other sporty games. There'll even be pizza to munch on when they need to re-energize.

Kids Night Out is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday at their locations in Holland, Rockford and Grand Rapids. It cost $20 for members, and $25 for non-members, and be registered at mvpsportsclubs.com.