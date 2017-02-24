Video shows brazen $14,000 robbery of display cellphones from Apple store

Posted 10:45 AM, February 24, 2017, by

GLENDALE, Calif. -- A video released by police shows two men walk into an Apple store in Glendale, Calif., and dash out with more than $14,000 of display iPhones.

The pair can clearly be seen walking around a display table and ripping the phones and security cables out of the table and running out of the store.

A woman and a young girl are captured standing at the table in the middle of the heist. The woman seeks to protect the girl when she realizes what's going on.

The crooks got away with 14 iPhones, reports KTLA.

The robbery took place Jan. 30. No one was hurt.

1 Comment