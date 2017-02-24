SCHOOL CLOSINGS DUE TO ILLNESS

Weather knocks out power to thousands across West Michigan

Posted 6:30 AM, February 24, 2017
power outages Consumers
outage-map

Outage map as of 6:30am Friday

WEST MICHIGAN — Thousands of people are waking up without power due to the storm system moving across West Michigan on Friday.

The hardest hit area at this time is Montcalm County, which showed more than 4,000 Consumers Energy customers in the dark.

Click here to check the Consumers Energy Live Outage Map for updates, as this is likely just the beginning of what is expected to be a busy day for their crews.

There is no word on when power will be restored.

As always, we will continue to monitor the outages and bring you updates both on air and online.

 

1 Comment