Wind knocks out power to thousands across West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Thousands of people are waking up without power due to the high winds across West Michigan Friday.

At last check, more than 2,000 people in Montcalm County are without power.

Over in Ottawa County, hundreds of people are also without power.

No word on when power will be restored.

As always, we will continue to monitor the outages and bring you updates both on air and online.