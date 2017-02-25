× 2 hospitalized following Ottawa Co. crash, driver says wet roads are to blame

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office says two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash that knocked a power line down,closing the roadway for nearly an hour.

It happened about 10:27 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 104th Avenue and East Ottogan Street in Holland Township.

The driver, Porcha Burns, was heading south on 104th avenue and tells deputies she hydroplaned as she approached the intersection, sending her through it.

Timothy Rietsma, tells deputies he was driving eastbound identified on East Ottogan Street when he saw Burns’ car approaching but was unable to stop .

He was struck in the rear of his vehicle by Burns’ car.

Police say the impact sent Rietsma’s car off the road and into a utility pole before overturning.

The impact caused the utility pole to break and fall down, closing the intersection for about 45 minutes.

We’re told Rietsma was treated at the scene while his passenger was taken to the hospital in good condition. A toddler in the backseat was not injured.

As for Burns, she was taken to the hospital in good condition.

All parties involved were wearing seat belts and no word if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.