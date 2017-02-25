Allendale’s wrestling run ends in state quarter finals

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.--- Allendale made the trip to McGuirk arena for the wrestling state quarter finals. The Falcons run ended when they fell to Marysville 37-16.

