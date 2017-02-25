Calvin wins MIAA the tournament

HOLLAND, Mich.--- Hope hosted rival Calvin in the MIAA tournament championship game. The Dutchmen jumped out to a 12 point half time lead, but the Knights rallied back to win a close one 86-83. Calvin earned a ticket to the Division 3 NCAA tournament, while Hope now has to wait to see if they made the cut.
