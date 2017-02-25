Celebration of life planned for Newaygo infant for Monday, stepfather charged in her death

Posted 2:25 AM, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 02:26AM, February 25, 2017
laylah-heether

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Those who knew and loved 14-month-old Laylah Heether will gather at Crandell Funeral Home in White Cloud Monday for a Celebration of Life.

The service comes just a few days after her stepfather was arraigned on murder charges Friday.

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses which is already close to its goal.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Wayne Arthur-Scott Brown was arrested Thursday on murder charges. He is also charged with first-degree child abuse.

Officials say the child was hospitalized Feb. 14 with apparent head injuries after officials were called on a suspected child abuse claim in Big Prairie Township.

The girl died Tuesday in an intensive care unit.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s