× Celebration of life planned for Newaygo infant for Monday, stepfather charged in her death

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Those who knew and loved 14-month-old Laylah Heether will gather at Crandell Funeral Home in White Cloud Monday for a Celebration of Life.

The service comes just a few days after her stepfather was arraigned on murder charges Friday.

In the meantime, the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses which is already close to its goal.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Wayne Arthur-Scott Brown was arrested Thursday on murder charges. He is also charged with first-degree child abuse.

Officials say the child was hospitalized Feb. 14 with apparent head injuries after officials were called on a suspected child abuse claim in Big Prairie Township.

The girl died Tuesday in an intensive care unit.