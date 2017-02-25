Cornerstone advances to their 19th WHAC tournament finals

Posted 11:40 PM, February 25, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Top seeded Cornerstone hosted U of M Dearborn in the WHAC tournament semi finals. The Golden Eagles won 79-70 to advance to their 19th WHAC tournament finals in the tournament's 25 year history.

