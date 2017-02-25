Davenport women advance to WHAC tournament finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- The Davenport women hosted Lawrence Tech in the semi finals of the WHAC Tournament. The Panthers advanced to the finals winning 76-64 with a big day from freshman Jenna Falkenberg who had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

