Flint may be forgiven on $20M in water loans

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration says there’s a plan in the works to forgive $20 million in water loans made to Flint.

Snyder adviser Rich Baird believes the state “will be able to facilitate” loan forgiveness due to a law signed by President Barack Obama before he left office. The Flint Journal reports Flint has been paying interest on the loans.

The newspaper says Baird made remarks about loan forgiveness at a Feb. 17 meeting. Meanwhile, the state has said it will stop subsidizing water bills and stop payments to Flint’s water supplier. Flint has been struggling for two years because of lead-tainted water, although the quality is improving.

Mayor Karen Weaver believes Flint residents should continue to get financial help until water can be consumed without a filter.