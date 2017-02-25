Go bald for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich. – There are a lot of good reasons to part with your hair, but this may be the best one.

On March 5th, 100-plus volunteers will Brave the Shave and go full cue-ball to benefit childhood cancer research. Brave the Shave is a St. Baldrick’s Foundation event and will take place at the 84th Street Pub and Grill in Byron Center.

There will also be a silent auction and raffle with prizes including signed footballs, tickets to Michigan and Red Wings games, and other memorabilia.

Everything kicks off at noon on March 5th. For those wanting to keep their hair intact, there’s a pre-shave event on March 1st at the Secchia Room.