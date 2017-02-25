GREENVILLE, Mich.--- Lowell entered the night with a chance to win a share of their first conference championship since 1978. The Red Arrows built a 12 point 4th quarter lead before the Yellow Jackets rallied to get the 61-59 victory. Lowell still has a shot at the conference championship when they host Forest Hills Central next Friday.
Greenville prevents Lowell from winning a share of the OK White
