Harbor Humane Society hosting special adoption event

Posted 10:06 AM, February 25, 2017, by

HOLLAND,  Mich - Now is the perfect time to add a furry friend to your family!

Harbor Human Society will be at JB and Me in Holland from noon to 4p.m. located at 36 W 8th Street.

They will have 4 puppies and 2 cats available for adoption on the spot.

Puppy adoptions are $250 and cats are $25. Both come with spay/neutering, vaccines, and microchips.

Be sure to bring any vet records with you if you have other pets at home as well.

Adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, visit the Harbor Humane Society website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s