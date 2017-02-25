Harbor Humane Society hosting special adoption event

HOLLAND, Mich - Now is the perfect time to add a furry friend to your family!
Harbor Human Society will be at JB and Me in Holland from noon to 4p.m. located at 36 W 8th Street.
They will have 4 puppies and 2 cats available for adoption on the spot.
Puppy adoptions are $250 and cats are $25. Both come with spay/neutering, vaccines, and microchips.
Be sure to bring any vet records with you if you have other pets at home as well.
Adoptions are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, visit the Harbor Humane Society website.
