Hope Men Advance to MIAA Finals

Posted 12:09 AM, February 25, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope men's basketball team hosted Alma in the MIAA semifinals at Devos Fieldhouse on Friday. MIAA MVP, Harrison Blackledge, lead Hope with 30 points, advancing them to the finals on Saturday with a 63-45 win.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment