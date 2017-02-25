Lowell Wins 41-20 in Wrestling State Quarterfinal

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. -- The Red Arrows wrestling team made their way to Central Michigan on Friday night to take on Tecumseh in the state quarterfinal. Lowell came away with the 41-20 win, sending them to the semifinals on Saturday with hopes of winning their fourth straight state title.

