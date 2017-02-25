Lowell wrestling wins 4th straight state title

Posted 11:34 PM, February 25, 2017, by

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.--- The Red Arrows entered the day looking for their 4th straight wrestling team state championship. They defeated Marysville earlier in the day to earn a shot at Warren Woods Tower in the finals. Lowell jumped out to an early lead and the Red Arrows were able to fend off a late charge by the Titans and win their 4th straight Division 2 State Championship.

1 Comment