Lowell wrestling wins 4th straight state title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.--- The Red Arrows entered the day looking for their 4th straight wrestling team state championship. They defeated Marysville earlier in the day to earn a shot at Warren Woods Tower in the finals. Lowell jumped out to an early lead and the Red Arrows were able to fend off a late charge by the Titans and win their 4th straight Division 2 State Championship.