MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.--- The Red Arrows entered the day looking for their 4th straight wrestling team state championship. They defeated Marysville earlier in the day to earn a shot at Warren Woods Tower in the finals. Lowell jumped out to an early lead and the Red Arrows were able to fend off a late charge by the Titans and win their 4th straight Division 2 State Championship.
Lowell wrestling wins 4th straight state title
-
Lowell wrestling ready to make a run at 4th straight state championship
-
Lowell Wins 41-20 in Wrestling State Quarterfinal
-
Greenville prevents Lowell from winning a share of the OK White
-
Lowell Tops Forest Hills Central in Another Thriller
-
Lowell girls win O-K White championship
-
-
West Catholic blows out Menominee for 4th straight state championship
-
Muskegon Catholic Central Wins 4th Straight Title
-
Orchard St. Mary’s Stuns Muskegon in Final Seconds
-
Lowell Beats Greenville 67-44
-
Lowell tops Forest Hills Eastern 62-35
-
-
Lowell wins a tight one over Zeeland West 54-52
-
West Catholic advances to 4th straight title game with win over Algonac
-
Lowell rallies to defeat FH Northern 64-60
1 Comment
diatradcapco
Looking for a cute girl to get laid?
Visit this website
http://tinyurl.com/js4qexs