× Man killed by wrong-way driver identified by family friend

WYOMING, Mich. — A man killed after his vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver Thursday on U.S. 131 near 28th Street has been identified by a family friend.

Jonathon Yarrington, 27, was killed while on his way to work at Founders Brewery, a family friend confirmed to FOX 17. He had worked there for 10 months, and was a “huge beer enthusiast,” the friend said.

Yarrington was one of two people killed when a wrong-way driver caused a crash involving three vehicles late Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

It happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on northbound US-131 near 28th St. in Wyoming. Police say someone was driving in the wrong direction and crashed into another vehicle. A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well.

The northbound lanes of US-131 were shut down in the area of the crash for several hours while police investigated.