PHOTOS: ‘Star Wars night’ set to take over Van Andel Arena Saturday

Posted 6:53 AM, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 08:37AM, February 25, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 50 of your favorite Star Wars characters will be offering meet and greets during the Grand Rapids Griffins Hockey game tonight and it’s all for a good cause.

The game against the Griffins and the Milwaukee Admirals starts tonight at 7 p.m.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet and greet their favorite characters and take photos for a small donation.

Bring your skates because after the game the rink will be open.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the Griffins Youth Foundation.

