Crowds pack Amash, Huizenga town hall meetings

WEST MICHIGAN — Michigan Congressman Justin Amash was met by a packed house in Hastings as he and Congressman Bill Huizenga played host to separate town hall meetings in two area communities Saturday.

Amash hosted a town hall meeting at the County Commission on Aging in Hastings. Amash was met by a large crowd that packed the room Saturday.

The room held about 200 people and beyond that dozens more were lined up outside hoping to get inside.

The proceedings were contentious, with plenty of bickering and opinions stated back and forth for several hours beyond the announced ending time of 11:30 a.m.

This marked Amash's fourth town hall of the year.

At the same time people lined up outside Baldwin High School in anticipation of Huizenga's first town hall meeting of the year on Saturday in Lake County. It was part of his tour across the Second District where he's engaging in question-and-answer sessions with residents in West Michigan.

More than 200 people were on hand for Huizenga's town hall, which also was contentious and featured lots of arguing back and forth.

Huizenga is one of a group of Republican leaders holding town hall-style events this weekend. Huizenga says he hopes to have productive dialogue with his constituents regarding the hot button issues of healthcare, immigration and the economy. Despite some heated moments at other town halls, Huizenga says he's eager to do this.

"Hopefully we can witness a robust conversation about immigration, health care and a number of other issues that we are dealing with," said Huizenga.

"The economy is something I do a lot of work on with my financial services committee and I hope that it is respectful and productive. I would expect that it would be. I"m looking forward to it and I'm eager to do this."

The Republican Congressman's first in-person town hall event of the year was held at Baldwin High School in Lake County.

"For me, I'm doing exactly what I've done the other years that I've been in office which is a combination of telephone town halls, in person town halls, Facebook town halls and we've been very active with that over the years," said Huizenga.

Earlier this month, Huizenga received criticism for a telephone town hall where many people could not call into it. Now, there are questions surrounding the location of Saturday's town hall and the smaller population of the area than other parts of the second district.

"We have done an annual snowmobile tour in the northern part of the district," Huizenga explained. "I had promised this to folks locally back in December and early January. It had been publicly released January 26 that we were going to be doing this and frankly I'm fulfilling a promise I made to my constituents in Lake County. We are going to be doing a town hall meeting in the southern part of the district, Muskegon County and other places as well."

Huizenga says he'll host another town hall in the southern portion of the Second District in early March.