Stabenow, Peters pressured over Trump’s Supreme Court pick

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s two Democratic senators who have opposed many of the top nominees of President Donald Trump are facing extra heat before the Senate considers perhaps his most important pick of all — Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

Republicans and conservative groups are urging Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to support the nomination. Democrats and their allies remain angry that Republicans blocked then-President Barack Obama’s nominee last year and are pressing the senators to reject Trump’s choice.

Majority Republicans will likely need the support of 60 of the Senate’s 100 members to move to a vote on Gorsuch.

Peters says he has an “open mind” but some of Gorsuch’s past rulings “raise some flags.” Stabenow says she has “deep concerns” about Gorsuch.

Hearings begin in three weeks.