Fugitive sought from Grand Rapids-Wyoming area
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Marshal Service, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.
The information about him is as follows:
GARCIA, BRIAN GABRIELLE
- H/M Age: 19 5’7” 145LBS Black Hair and Brown Eyes
- Tattoos: Right Forearm, Left Wrist
- Priors: Assault, Burglary, Narcotics, Weapons
- Last Known Address: 1463 Alpine Ave NW.
- Current warrants (1) Cocaine Possession, Date of Warrant 1-12-2017
- (2) Failure to Appear on Possession of Analogues, Date of Warrant, 1-24-17
- Agency: Grand Rapids Police Department and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force
- Garcia Wanted for questioning in a shooting on 2/10/2017 in Wyoming by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.