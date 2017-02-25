Fugitive sought from Grand Rapids-Wyoming area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The U.S. Marshal Service, the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety are seeking information and/or the whereabouts of one of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area.

The information about him is as follows:

GARCIA, BRIAN GABRIELLE

  • H/M      Age: 19       5’7”       145LBS   Black Hair and Brown Eyes
  • Tattoos: Right Forearm, Left Wrist
  • Priors:  Assault, Burglary, Narcotics, Weapons
  • Last Known Address:  1463 Alpine Ave NW.
  • Current warrants (1)  Cocaine Possession, Date of Warrant 1-12-2017
  • (2) Failure to Appear on Possession of Analogues, Date of Warrant, 1-24-17
  • Agency:  Grand Rapids Police Department and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force
  • Garcia Wanted for questioning in a shooting on 2/10/2017 in Wyoming by the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

