Cider kegs and fancy eggs: Brunch begins at Vander Mill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Vander Mill's Grand Rapids location has launched a brand new brunch menu that will be served every Sunday from 9am until 3pm.

They have everything from the traditional biscuits and gravy to more unique items like ham and donuts.

Vander Mill has more than 18 ciders on draft and have special cider mimosas specifically for brunch.

This will be at their Grand Rapids location only, at 505 Ball Ave. NE off of Michigan behind the Grapevine.