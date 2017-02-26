Cider kegs and fancy eggs: Brunch begins at Vander Mill

Posted 10:25 AM, February 26, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Vander Mill's Grand Rapids location has launched a brand new brunch menu that will be served every Sunday from 9am until 3pm.

They have everything from the traditional biscuits and gravy to more unique items like ham and donuts.

Vander Mill has more than 18 ciders on draft and have special cider mimosas specifically for brunch.

This will be at their Grand Rapids location only, at 505 Ball Ave. NE off of Michigan behind the Grapevine.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment