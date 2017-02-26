× Driver, 4-year-old killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Alcohol and speed may have been contributing factors in a one-vehicle crash that killed two people early Sunday, according to authorities.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said that at 3:17 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on School Street near Tice Avenue in Silver Creek Township. The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Jordan White, 21, of Dowagiac was westbound on School Street when White lost control, the vehicle entered the oncoming lane, then left the roadway and struck several trees.

There were also two passengers in the vehicle — Allison Hurry, 20, and her son, Wyatt Lister, 4, both of Dowagiac.

Both White and Lister were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Hurry was transported by Med Flight to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Hurry remains in critical condition on life support, according to a GoFundMe set up for the families.

Deputies said alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash. Seat belts were not being used by any of the vehicle’s three occupants.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.