Cascade Road fire destroys house, garage and 3 vehicles

Posted 3:31 PM, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 03:36PM, February 26, 2017
Sunday afternoon's fire at 14391 Cascade Road SE. (Christian Grow photo)

Sunday afternoon's fire at 14391 Cascade Road SE. (Christian Grow photo)

ALTO, Mich. — A Sunday afternoon fire destroyed a Cascade Road house, garage and three vehicles inside.

The fire first was reported in the garage with one vehicle on fire at 2:17 p.m. Sunday at 14391 Cascade Road SE in Alto.

The flames soon spread to the other two vehicles in the garage and then to the home.

Family members were inside the house at the time of the fire. A passerby noticed the garage burning and stopped and notified the occupants. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments