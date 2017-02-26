× Cascade Road fire destroys house, garage and 3 vehicles

ALTO, Mich. — A Sunday afternoon fire destroyed a Cascade Road house, garage and three vehicles inside.

The fire first was reported in the garage with one vehicle on fire at 2:17 p.m. Sunday at 14391 Cascade Road SE in Alto.

The flames soon spread to the other two vehicles in the garage and then to the home.

Family members were inside the house at the time of the fire. A passerby noticed the garage burning and stopped and notified the occupants. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.