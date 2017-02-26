× Former Detroit health director announces run for governor

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit health director Dr. Abdul El-Sayed says he is entering the Michigan governor’s race.

El-Sayed is running as a Democrat and made his campaign announcement Saturday during a rally in Detroit.

The 32-year-old El-Sayed is a 2007 University of Michigan graduate. He was a Rhodes Scholar and earned his doctorate from Oxford University and medical degree from Columbia University.

He was appointed executive director of Detroit’s health department in 2015, but resigned this month to run for governor.

Second-term Republican Gov. Rick Snyder can’t run again in 2018 due to term limits.

Democrat and former state Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer already has announced her candidacy for governor.

On the Republican side, Attorney General Bill Schuette is expected to run. Another possible candidate is Lt. Gov. Brian Calley.