Local Epicurean launches new dinner classes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - They are known for their pasta cooking classes and now, they're helping you make an authentic three-course dinner.
This class takes you through the dishes step-by-step, including a caprese salad, roasted chicken cannelloni with a marsala wine sauce, and a luscious just-made tiramisu.
Class attendees dine on each course as it's completed.
The cost is $79 per guest.
For more information and to sign up, click here.
