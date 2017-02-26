Local Epicurean launches new dinner classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - They are known for their pasta cooking classes and now, they're helping you make an authentic three-course dinner.

This class takes you through the dishes step-by-step, including a caprese salad, roasted chicken cannelloni with a marsala wine sauce, and a luscious just-made tiramisu.

Class attendees dine on each course as it's completed.

The cost is $79 per guest.

For more information and to sign up, click here.