Parking near Wrigley Field about to get more expensive

Posted 8:57 PM, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:00PM, February 26, 2017
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 04: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates during the 2016 World Series victory parade on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won their first World Series championship in 108 years after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game 7. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are raising ticket prices to get into Wrigley Field and now the city is raising the price to park nearby.

The Chicago Sun-Times  reports that City Hall is getting ready to implement Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to double the meter rates at the 820 parking spaces around the ballpark. That means the parking spots that now cost $2 an hour will soon cost $4. Those rates will start two hours before a Cubs game, concert or other special event at Wrigley and extend for seven hours.

Cubs fans might not be the only ones forced to pay more to park. Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown says depending on how things go around Wrigley, rates near Soldier Field and the United Center might go up. too.

