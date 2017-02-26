‘Samantha owned being an amputee:’ Local girl shows strength in face of difference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Chris and Dedi Malfer knew six days before their daughter Samantha was born that life would never be the same.

Doctors told the couple she had fibular hemimelia, the absence of the small bone in the lower leg, and would need an amputation below the knee. Now 5-years-old, Samantha wears a prosthetic leg on her right side.

“We live a different life than people but unless you’re around us to see it, they don’t have any idea,” said Dedi.

But just because life is a little different, doesn’t mean it’s worse.

“Samantha owned being an amputee,” she added.

It’s not always easy though. Insurance only covers some of the cost of a new leg, and because Samantha is still growing, the Malfer’s need a new one about every six months. A new leg costs somewhere in between $10,000 and $14,000.

“You’re very limited in what’s available,” said Chris.

Not to mention, as a kid growing up as one of not many young amputees in the West Michigan area, Samantha could feel the sting of uniqueness sometimes too.

“We’ve just had some incidences where Sam kind of gets her feelings hurt,” said Dedi.

But that didn’t last forever. Not long ago, the Malfer’s found out about Camp No Limits, a non-profit foundation that, for a few weeks throughout the year, offers a camp environment that teaches young amputees skills to lead a healthy, confident and independent lifestyle. It also provides the same for parents and siblings – seminars on the latest and greatest in comfortable living and on dealing with the often times difficult task of caring for someone with an amputation.

“Sam loves to be around other amputees,” said Dedi. “That camp has just changed Samantha back to her old self, by owning being an amputee.”

“She came back from the first camp and we would see, where she’d always want to keep her leg hidden, we’d pick her up at daycare and she’s got her leg pulled all the way up and she’s running around showing it off to everybody,” said Chris. “That was a big change for her.”

To help the Malfer's with their expenses, visit their Go Fund Me page. For more information on dates and locations of Camp No Limits, click here. They also have a Facebook page.