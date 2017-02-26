Taste of Kentwood kicks off in conjunction with city’s 50th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. – In conjunction with the city’s 50th anniversary, Taste of Kentwood kicks off this week.

The event, now in its 16th year, begins with a special city commission meeting at 6 p.m. Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley along with several state senators and representatives will be in attendance and the meeting will be at Bowen Elementary, where the very first Kentwood city commission meeting was held.

March 2nd, come out to the Kentwood Activities Center for two sessions of local food and drink sampling. All the usual suspects of food and drink vendors will be there for one session between 4:30 – 6 p.m. and another from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Railtown Brewing has also created a special beer for the event, tapping the keg for sale tomorrow.

For more information on Taste of Kentwood, call (616)-560-2137 or click here.