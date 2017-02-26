× Wrong-way driver in deadly crash identified by police

WYOMING, Mich. — The woman who police say caused a deadly wrong-way crash on U.S. 131 Thursday night has been identified.

Jane Slotsema, 25, was driving south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 near 28th Street when she hit a vehicle head-on driven by Jonathon Yarrington, according to Michigan State Police.

Both were killed.

A third driver was unable to avoid the collision and ended up crashing as well.

Investigators are waiting on the results of a toxicology report to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash. Currently, investigators told FOX 17 they “have no idea” why Slotsema was driving the wrong way.

According to Slotsema’s obituary, she was a graduate of Grand Rapids Christian High School and was pursuing her master’s degree in counseling psychology at Western Michigan University.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 131 were shut down in the area of the crash for several hours while police investigated.

On Saturday, a friend who identified Yarrington told FOX 17 he was killed while on his way to work at Founders Brewing Company.

He had worked there for 10 months, and was a “huge beer enthusiast,” the friend said.